All-electric Lotus Type 132 to be called Eletre, to make debut tomorrow

The new electric crossover Lotus Eletre will make its debut on March 29.Lotus has also revealed the sketch of its first electric sports car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM
It is being expected the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel. (Lotus Cars)
It is being expected the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel. (Lotus Cars)
It is being expected the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel. (Lotus Cars)
It is being expected the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel.

Continuing with its tradition to name its cars with alphabet E, Lotus Cars has confirmed its first all-electric crossover model - thus far referred to as Lotus Type 132 - will be officially named Eletre. The Lotus Eletre electric vehicle will make its global debut on March 29. 

Lotus Cars has teased the upcoming electric vehicle multiple times giving a glimpse of its sleek LED lighting units and also the aerodynamically optimised wheels that are featuring carbon fibre accents. It has been reported that the EV will come with digital side mirrors and Lotus-branded brake callipers. 

It is expected that the Eletre electric crossover will get a digital instrument cluster along with a sports steering wheel. There will also be illuminated switchgear and paddles that double up as control switches for the drive mode. The company has shared it- EV will feature a floating infotainment system with immersive screens. 

(Also read | Last Lotus Elise handed over to owner the car was named after)

The powertrain of the EV battery packs with capacities ranging from 92 to 120 kWh. It is being guessed that some models may come as performance-oriented cars with an ability to touch the speed of 100 kmph under 3 seconds. The British automaker has not revealed the range that the new electric crossover will offer. 

Lotus has also revealed the sketch of its first electric sports car after it got into a partnership with battery cell company Britishvolt. Both the companies will co-develop a new battery package that will power the next-generation electric sports car from Lotus. 

Last year, the company ended the production of its internal combustion engine vehicles namely Elise, Exige and Evora with a goal to focus on electrification. These three models combined represented almost half of the total production of the company in its 73-year history. 

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Lotus Lotus Cars Lotus Type 132 Lotus Eletre EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle electric mobility
