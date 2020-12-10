The legendary American motorcycle making brand, Harley-Davidson on Thursday announced that it is going to preview the upcoming all-new Pan America adventure motorcycle on January 19, 2021. Alongside the ADV, the firm will also reveal the entire new 2021 model lineup. The brand will also come forward with the announcement of new parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel. Full details via global reveal of the Pan America motorcycle will take place on February 22 in a separate digital event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America," said VP Marketing Theo Keetell. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

The Pan America motorcycle is a very significant product as it's Harley's first proper attempt in the ADV segment. It first broke cover in an advanced prototype form at the EICMA 2019 Motorcycle Show in Italy. In terms of mechanicals, it sources power from a 1,250 cc version of Harley-Davidson's new Revolution Max engine. This engine makes use of 60-degree, liquid-cooled v-twin set-up with DOHC. It is known to put out 145 PS of maximum power and 122 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that it has used a balancer shaft to keep the vibrations at a minimum.

While other details are scarce, expect the motorcycle to feature some premium cycleparts and equipment set including semi-active suspension, full-colour TFT dash with smartphone connectivity, riding modes, height-adjustable windscreen and a new electronics suite.

Harley-Davidson has worked in coordination with Brembo in order to develop a new radial Monobloc four-piston caliper. Also the firm has worked alongside with Michelin in order to produce co-branded tyres especially for the Pan America.