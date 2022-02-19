Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report

Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report

Alfa Romeo' CEO says the brand is up for a renovation and it is aiming to compete with German luxury automaker BMW on price points.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 03:39 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Alfa Romeo has aimed to match German marque BMW on price, according to the former brand's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. As per a report by Autonews Europe, Imparato mentioned Alfa Romeo doesn't want to chase the race of volume to keep the factories upbeat and would rather focus on maximising profits by setting higher prices.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹ 2.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

 

The CEO who seems to be positive to turn the game around for the company shared the automaker had pre-registered cars and had also offered discounts to keep the factories running. He also confirmed the new Tonale SUV will be hitting the US market before the end of this year. 

(Also read | Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024)

Imparato added about the brand's consistent presence in America was needed to make it more successful. “To achieve that goal, the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio must fulfil US market expectations for infotainment and electrification," he reportedly added. The Tonale SUV for the US market will offer a turbocharged 2.0-litre non-hybrid engine that will have a power output along with an all-wheel-drive feature. 

The report also informed that the automaker is aiming to launch a new model every year until 2030. Previously, Alfa Romeo had shared it will go all-electric by 2027. It has planned a sub-Tonale-sized small SUV that it intends to launch in 2024, however, the CEO mentioned the former model will also be available with an internal combustion engine. 

(Also read | Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car)

The automaker said the small SUV will be based on an evolution of PSA’s CMP platform that is currently used for models like the Peugeot e208, future Giulia, and Stelvio. Imparato has also made some suggestions that show the brand may re-enter the compact hatchback market with a successor to the Giulietta, however, a final decision is yet to be made.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 03:39 PM IST
TAGS: Alfa Romeo EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV Electric mobility Alfa Romeo Tonale BMW Peugeot Alfa Romeo Giulia
Related Stories
Why ‘everyone is looking for Maruti WagonR spare parts’ in this country
18 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024
15 Feb 2022
Volvo XC90 SUV to receive one last makeover before going fully electric: Report
17 Feb 2022
Volkswagen mid-size sedan for India to have its global unveil on March 8
16 Feb 2022
Mahindra offers discount on new cars in February, leaves out XUV700, Thar SUVs
14 Feb 2022
Porsche 928 sports car, brand's first-ever V8 engine complete 45 years
15 Feb 2022
Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports
19 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS