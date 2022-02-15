Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024

Alfa Romeo, which now falls under the corporate umbrella of Stellantis, is expanding its lineup of electrified vehicles and now, the company's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato has told the Automotive News Europe that the brand’s first fully-electric model will be launched in 2024. The electric sub-compact crossover will likely be called Brennero.

Imparato further revealed that while the electric vehicle will come with electric powertrain, it will also be offered with combustion engines. The first electric-only vehicle launches in 2025, the same year Imparato says that all new models will be 100 percent electric. The brand's first electric only vehicle will launch in the following year of 2025, the same year that Imparato says that all new models from the brand will be 100 per cent electric.

The carmaker recently unveiled its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Tonale, boasting of a max power output of 272 hp, and is scheduled for a launch in the US in 2023. Alfa Romeo Tonale is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit and offers All-Wheel Drive.

In markets outside of the US, the Tonale will reportedly be offered with two 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine options and those in Europeans will also get to choose a diesel option if so desired.

Alfa is looking to make a mark outside of Europe and is working on a fresh lineup for that. The company is planning for a significant reveal every year through 2030, whether launching an all-new model or a refreshed product. The Tonale offers a preview into the company’s more focused direction to bridge the transition between Alfa’s gas-powered past and its electric future.

