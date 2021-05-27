After Audi and Mercedes, BMW too extends service and warranty timelines

BMW Group India on Thursday became the latest luxury car maker to announce an extension in service and warranty timelines in current times of Covid-19. With most parts of the country under lockdown to check the spread of the second wave of the pandemic, Audi and Mercedes had also announced similar measures last week.

BMW, in a press statement issued, informed that for all BMW and MINI models which had warranty and service/repair timelines expiring between March 31 and June 29 can now avail the same till June 30. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, outlined that the step is to ensure customers don't have to worry about car maintenance services and cost once restrictions begin to be relaxed. "We have once again undertaken comprehensive measures to support our customers to ensure a hassle-free ownership experience of their BMW and MINI vehicles during this unprecedented time," he explained. "With a network of dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and strong processes, we will make consistent efforts in ensuring complete peace of mind, both on and off the road."

The German car maker also underlined that sanitization services and safety protocols remain in place at its dealerships and workshops.

Almost every single OEM has now confirmed extending warranty and service timelines owing to pandemic-related challenges. With most workshops anyway closed due to lockdown rules, customers can avail services once restrictions are eased in various parts of the country.