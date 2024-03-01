Hyundai sells more Creta SUVs in February than in any one previous month ever

Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced that it had sold 50,201 units in the domestic Indian car market in the month of February, up by 6.8 per cent from figures in February of 2023. The Koreans also exported 10,300 units from its manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the recently-launched 2024 Hyundai Creta has started its innings on expected lines with the company selling 15,276 units last month alone.

The facelift Hyundai Creta was launched on January 16 at a base price of ₹10 lakh while the top variant is priced at ₹20 lakh. First launched in the country in 2015, Creta is not just the best-selling model for Hyundai but remains a best-seller in the mid-size SUV space. But while the model has been around for eight years, its sales performance in February is the highest ever for it in any prior month. “The newly launched Hyundai Creta leads the charge by clocking a sale of 15,276 units in February which incidentally is the highest ever monthly sales recorded by 'Brand Creta’ since its inception in India more than eight years back in 2015," said Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited. “. February month also witnessed the Hyundai Creta surpass a historical milestone of one million sales since its launch."

Watch: Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift launched: First look

The latest Creta is powered by a choice of three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-charged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission choices range from a six-speed manual gearbox to IVT as well as DCT. And while the design updates on the model has been received well by potential customers, the SUV now also gets ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and six airbags as standard to bolster its safety credentials.

Hyundai is now gearing up for March 11 when it launches Creta N Line model. The Hyundai Creta N Line, much like the i20 N Line and Venue N Line, will offer cosmetic updates on the outside while possibly offering some tweaks to the mechanics - all directed towards a sportier visual appeal as well as sportier drive credentials. The Creta N Line will come in two trims, eight variants and on the 1.5-litre turbo engine version.

