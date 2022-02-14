2022 Ford Bronco Everglades edition comes packed with rugged off-road hardware

Ford Motor Company has introduced special edition Bronco Everglades SUV that comes with factory-installed snorkel and integrated 10,000-pound ZEON 10-S Warn winch. Available as a four-door model, the SUV also offers all the off-road equipment in the Bronco Sasquatch Package.

The snorkel, which runs up the passenger-side A-pillar – optimizes vehicle performance in dust, snow and water by raising the engine air intake above nasty trail conditions.

Its design uses two easy-to-swap plates to change the direction of the inlet based on trail and weather conditions.

Bronco Everglades SUV's front and rear axles, transfer case and transmission also offer raised vents for improved water fording. These design changes lead to water fording capability of 36.4 inches. The Sasquatch Package features 17-inch carbonized grey-painted alloy wheels with 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tyres. Additionally, the Everglades edition gets exterior appointments that include rock rails to protect the lower sills and a molded-in-color hardtop and roof rack with crossbars.

Bronco Everglades is also easy to clean after a weekend into the wild as it comes with standard marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized washout flooring. Grab handles, air register vents and seat stitching get a subtle color touch with Urban Green accents. The SUV is available in five exterior colors - exclusive low-volume Desert Sand, Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray.

On the inside, the Bronco Everglades features a 12-inch SYNC 4 system with Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost under the hood delivers 300 horsepower and 325 lb.-ft. of torque, and is paired to a SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission with advanced 4x4 system and a maximum 67.8:1 crawl ratio.

Bronco Everglades will join the Bronco lineup of Built Wild 4x4 SUVs with bookings beginning in March. Pricing will start at $53,000 plus $1,495 destination and delivery charges.

