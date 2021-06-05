2021 Kia Niro EV announced for the US market

Kia, the South Korean automaker is on a roll. After the announcement of the Seltos Nightfall Edition, Kia has now announced the 2021 Niro electric vehicle. The yearly updated model is largely a carryover that comes with some technology and convenience enhancements.

The new Niro EV gets the same 64 kWh battery with a range of 239 miles that is around 385 km. The battery continues to supply charge to the same Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous motor churning out 201 horsepower of maximum power and 291 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1 hour 15 minutes using a DC fast charger setup.