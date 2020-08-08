Six people were arrested and 19 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, owners of more than 1,400 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations till Friday night across the district, which has so far recorded 5,806 positive cases of Covid-19 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Three FIRs were registered and six people arrested for violating the Covid-19 curbs. A total of 4,065 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,421 of them while another 19 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹2,02,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

