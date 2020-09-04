16-year-old enters Guinness World Records in a Porsche 718 Spyder. Here's how

Chloe Chambers may look like any ordinary teen-aged girl but behind the wheels of an iconic sports car, she is quite the speed demon. The 16-year-old now has a Guinness World Records title to back it all up with after she raced a Porsche 718 Spyder in and out across 51 traffic cones set in a straight line in what was a 47.45-second sprint (video of the event below).

Breaking a time record set in China in 2018, Chambers pushed the Porsche with skill and precision to achieve the record-breaking time for the honours of being the fastest vehicle slalom. Vehicle or auto slalom refers to making a car negotiate traffic cones set in either a straight line or in a particular pattern on dry tarmac.

Being a kart driver with seven years of experience helped Chambers put the Porsche to its absolute limit. That the sports car was in its completely stock form made her achievement even more significant. "“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure," she said after etching her name in the record book. “Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me."

Chloe Chambers after speeding into Guinness World Records.

Porsche informs that the course was laid out on an air strip and consisted of 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. Timekeeping of the record run was conducted by Racelogic and every aspect was under the careful supervision of an adjudicator from Guinness World Records.

“We couldn’t be more proud that Chloe set the record," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “From the whole Porsche family we send our heartfelt congratulations – we’re pleased to have been able to support Chloe with her ambitious record attempt and share her relief that it was successful."