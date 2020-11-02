'Always want to be in frontline': Anand Mahindra on IAF lifting Mahindra tractor

Anand Mahindra on Monday shared photos of an Indian Air Force chopper carrying a Mahindra Tractor and sought to highlight the role his company plays towards the defense of the country.

The official account of Mahindra Tractors had shared two photos of an IAF chopper airlifting a tractor from the company. "A “Tough" flight which only Mahindra Tractor can dare dream of @ 11,000 ft," the accompanying caption read.

Anand Mahindra retweeted the photos and saluted the role his company has in the defense and security of the country. "We always want to be in the front line and in the thick of the action..." he wrote.

I think most people will get the right answer... What a great pic for our archives. We always want to be in the front line and in the thick of the action... https://t.co/JVwBFS0ccM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 2, 2020

While Mahindra vehicles are a common sight in service of defense forces of the country, tractors from the Mahindra group of companies are also deployed for various purposes. Often, engineering projects in far flung parts of the country require reliable vehicles to carry out challenging work and in this regard, Mahindra has been an active player.