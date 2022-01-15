Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids

Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann said that the company will reveal four new products this year and is also focusing on developing its hybrid range from 2023 onwards.

After reporting strong sales numbers in 2021, Lamborghini is gearing up to reveal four new products this year. Lamborghini is also getting ready to bring in its hybrid range from next year onwards.

Last year, Lamborghini also announced its electrification plans as the company aims to become more sustainable.

It had been informed earlier that more than €1.5 billion will be spent over the course of four years to launch Lamborghini's first hybrid production model in 2023. The company plans to electrify its entire range by the end of 2024.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini informed that the company is preparing to embark on a transformational journey towards a more sustainable future. “In 2022 we’ll be doing our utmost to consolidate the current performance and get ready for the arrival of our future hybrid range from 2023 onwards," Winkelmann added.

Last year saw the launch of three new products from the Italian luxury automaker which were Huracan STO, inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racing cars; Aventador Ultimae which was the final model in the Aventador series and Countach LPI 800-4 that celebrated the 50th anniversary of the popular Countach model.

Lamborghini recently reported that it delivered 8,405 cars around the globe last year, making it the company’s best year on that front. The brand said that it has observed double-digit growth in America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Lamborghini's super SUV Urus registered deliveries of 5,021 units followed by the V10-powered Huracan whose sales numbers stood at 2,586 units. About 798 units of V12-powered Lamborghini Aventadors were delivered worldwide.

