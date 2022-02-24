India-bound Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of the official debut

Volkswagen Virtus will come out as a replacement to the Vento sedan in India.

Volkswagen has officially teased its upcoming Virtus sedan which will be the second product offering under the India 2.0 project. The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform and is slated to make its world debut as the company's new global sedan, on March 8th 2022.

“The new Volkswagen Virtus invigorates and impresses with its dynamic and emotional design language. The global sedan represents dynamism in its appeal and confidence in its character while retaining the core DNA of the brand. The Virtus is a perfect illustration of a sedan that meets the aspirations of customers in India with a truly global outlook." said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The company says that its name ‘Virtus’ combines the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’.

First Published Date: