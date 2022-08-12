HT Auto
Home Auto Harley Davidson Nightster Launched At 14.99 Lakh

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at 14.99 lakh

Harley-Davidson Nighster uses a downsized version of new Revolution Max engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 16:10 PM
The design of Nightster is of a typical Harley-Davidson. 
The design of Nightster is of a typical Harley-Davidson. 
The design of Nightster is of a typical Harley-Davidson. 
The design of Nightster is of a typical Harley-Davidson. 

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson have launched the Nightster in the Indian market at 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). People who have been following the brand must know that Hero MotoCorp is now handling distribution, parts and accessories for Harley Davidson in India. The motorcycle will be brought to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and the manufacturer has already started accepting bookings.

The new Nightster is currently the most affordable motorcycle under the Sportster lineup of Harley-Davidson. It will be going against other bobber motorcycles that are similarly priced. So, the rivals of the Nightster are Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Indian Scout Bobber.

The Nighster is quite modern as it comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride modes and traction control. 
The Nighster is quite modern as it comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride modes and traction control. 
The Nighster is quite modern as it comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride modes and traction control. 
The Nighster is quite modern as it comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride modes and traction control. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Harley-Davidson is only selling one variant of the motorcycle but there are three colour options to choose from. The Gunship Grey and Redline Red paint schemes are priced at 15.13 lakhs. The Vivid Black colour is a bit more affordable at 14.99 lakhs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The engine on Nightster is the 975T which belongs to the Revolution Max family of engines. It gets a V-Twin configuration and liquid-cooling. It is capable of producing 89 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed unit.

The engine is being used as a stress member for the chassis. Speaking of the chassis, the motorcycle uses a steel trellis frame. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are being done by 41 mm Showa telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are being done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. The seat height of the Nightster is 705 mm which is very accessible. The fuel tank has a capacity of 11.7 litres and the motorcycle weighs 218 kgs which is lighter than the previous Sportster motorcycles.

 

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 16:10 PM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidon Harley Davidson Nighster Harley Davidson Nightster 2022 Nightster
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at ₹14.99 lakh
Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at 14.99 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Mahindra Scorpio Classic makes debut with updated design. Launch date revealed
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Kia Seltos, rival to Hyundai Creta, finds 3 lakh homes since launch in 2019
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at ₹7.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model
Maruti Alto 2022: 10 things to expect from the oldest existing hatchback model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city