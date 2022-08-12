Harley-Davidson Nightster launched at ₹14.99 lakh

Harley-Davidson Nighster uses a downsized version of new Revolution Max engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson have launched the Nightster in the Indian market at ₹14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). People who have been following the brand must know that Hero MotoCorp is now handling distribution, parts and accessories for Harley Davidson in India. The motorcycle will be brought to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit and the manufacturer has already started accepting bookings.

The new Nightster is currently the most affordable motorcycle under the Sportster lineup of Harley-Davidson. It will be going against other bobber motorcycles that are similarly priced. So, the rivals of the Nightster are Triumph Bonneville Bobber and the Indian Scout Bobber.

The Nighster is quite modern as it comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, ride modes and traction control.

Harley-Davidson is only selling one variant of the motorcycle but there are three colour options to choose from. The Gunship Grey and Redline Red paint schemes are priced at ₹15.13 lakhs. The Vivid Black colour is a bit more affordable at ₹14.99 lakhs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The engine on Nightster is the 975T which belongs to the Revolution Max family of engines. It gets a V-Twin configuration and liquid-cooling. It is capable of producing 89 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed unit.

The engine is being used as a stress member for the chassis. Speaking of the chassis, the motorcycle uses a steel trellis frame. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are being done by 41 mm Showa telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking duties are being done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear. The seat height of the Nightster is 705 mm which is very accessible. The fuel tank has a capacity of 11.7 litres and the motorcycle weighs 218 kgs which is lighter than the previous Sportster motorcycles.

First Published Date: