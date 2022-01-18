Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto FADA urges government to reduce GST on two-wheelers to increase demand

FADA urges government to reduce GST on two-wheelers to increase demand

FADA has highlighted that since two-wheelers are not a luxury item, GST on them should come down.The auto dealers' apex body wants a GST reduction of 18 per cent in order to increase the demand in the segment.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 02:54 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (MINT_PRINT)

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has requested the government to reduce the GST rates on two-wheelers by 18 per cent to stir demand in the segment. The automobile dealers’ body that represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships, conveyed that since two-wheelers are not a luxury item, the GST rates need to come down.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹ 94,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Royal Enfield Classic 350
346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹ 50,483 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110
115.45 cc
₹ 59,245 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
115.45 cc
₹ 59,738 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The industry body said in a statement, “FADA requests the Ministry of Finance to regulate and reduce GST rates on two-wheelers to 18 per cent and continue to move our nation to global leadership." At a time, when the prices of vehicles are increasing every three to four months due to a hike in the input costs along with other factors, a reduction in the GST rate will help to bring the price down altogether resulting in an increase in the demand, added the body.

(Also read | Passenger vehicle retail sales slump nearly 11% in December, says FADA)

The association highlighted that two-wheelers are a necessity to cover distances, especially for people in rural areas for their daily work. “Hence the rationale of 28 per cent GST, 2 per cent cess which is for luxury/sin products does not hold good for the two-wheeler category," FADA added.

The body also stated that it believes the growth in demand for two-wheelers will create a ripple effect that will affect many dependent sectors leading to an increased tax collection. “In the mid to long-term it will actually be revenue positive and also help bring in positivity in the overall consumer sentiment and thereby the overall economy," it further said.

(Also read | Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry)

It also sought a uniform GST rate of 5 per cent on the margin for all used vehicles. The government currently charges GST on used cars at the rate of 12 and 18 per cent. “With the reduction in GST, it will help the industry to shift from unorganised segment to organised segment thus bringing in more business under the ambit of GST helping in putting a brake on tax leakages," FADA added.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 02:54 PM IST
TAGS: FADA Auto sales
Related Stories
London mulls extending program to charge drivers for carbon emissions
18 Jan 2022
Ride-hailing and delivery services have to adopt electric vehicles: Delhi govt
16 Jan 2022
115 automotive companies apply for PLI scheme, says government
11 Jan 2022
Volkswagen aims to double electric vehicle sales in this country
11 Jan 2022
Passenger vehicle sales down 13%, two-wheelers see an 11% drop in December: SIAM
14 Jan 2022
UK suspends rollout of smart motorway amid safety concerns
13 Jan 2022
EU top court rejects plea of cities to control car emissions
14 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS