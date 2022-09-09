HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles World Ev Day: Most Affordable Evs In India

World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India

The Tigor EV is currently one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India. Here is the list of the 5 most affordable EVs in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 17:40 PM
The Tigor EV, Nexon EV, ZS EV and Kona Electric are the most affordable electric vehicles in India.
The Tigor EV, Nexon EV, ZS EV and Kona Electric are the most affordable electric vehicles in India.
The Tigor EV, Nexon EV, ZS EV and Kona Electric are the most affordable electric vehicles in India.
The Tigor EV, Nexon EV, ZS EV and Kona Electric are the most affordable electric vehicles in India.

With rising fuel prices, people have started considering electric cars as their next primary vehicle. The sales figures of electric vehicles are continuously increasing for models such as Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. However, electric vehicles' price is significantly higher than their ICE-powered counterpart. Now, there are several electric vehicles on sale in India and they also belong to different segments because of which the price can get quite high. Here are the five most affordable electric vehicles in India.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market right now. 
Tata Tigor EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market right now.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Tata Tigor EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market right now. 
Tata Tigor EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market right now.  (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The Tigor EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle that a person can buy. It starts at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by Tata's Ziptron technology. The 26 kWh battery pack transfers the power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 75hp and 170Nm. The ARAI-certified range of the Tigor EV is 306 km.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric vehicles in India.
Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric vehicles in India.
Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric vehicles in India.
Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric vehicles in India.

The Nexon EV was probably the first electric vehicle in India that was widely accepted by the public. It had the road presence, practicality, powerful electric motor and decent range. According to ARAI, the Nexon EV Prime has a driving range of 312 km from its 30.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 129 hp and 245 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 120 kmph. The prices start at 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Max has more range and is more powerful than Nexon EV Prime.
Tata Nexon EV Max has more range and is more powerful than Nexon EV Prime.
Tata Nexon EV Max has more range and is more powerful than Nexon EV Prime.
Tata Nexon EV Max has more range and is more powerful than Nexon EV Prime.

The Nexon EV Max can be considered a long-range version of the Nexon EV Prime. It gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-certified driving range of 437 km. It produces 143 hp and 250 Nm but it also weighs 100 kgs more. The top speed of the Nexon EV Max is 137 kmph. There is also a faster 7.2 kW charger that is offered as an option. The price of Nexon EV Max starts at 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is the electric version of the MG Astor.
The MG ZS EV is the electric version of the MG Astor.
The MG ZS EV is the electric version of the MG Astor.
The MG ZS EV is the electric version of the MG Astor.

The next one on the list is the MG ZS EV which comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack that can deliver a 461 km of driving range according to ICAT. The motor is mounted on the front axle and it produces 176 hp and 280 Nm. It is offered in two variants, the prices of which are 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric is due for a facelift in the Indian market.
Hyundai Kona Electric is due for a facelift in the Indian market. (Hyundai)
Hyundai Kona Electric is due for a facelift in the Indian market.
Hyundai Kona Electric is due for a facelift in the Indian market. (Hyundai)

Hyundai was the first manufacturer to launch an electric vehicle in the IndianHyundai Kona Electric, Kona Electric, Hyundai market. It was the Kona Electric with claimed ARAI range of 452 km from its 39.2kWh battery pack. The permanent magnet synchronous motor produces 136hp and 395Nm of torque. Hyundai Kona Electric is priced between 23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and 24.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 17:39 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kona Electric Kona Electric Hyundai MG MG ZS EV ZS EV Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Nexon EV Tigor EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
Delhi to Jaipur on electric highway? Trial run begins
Delhi to Jaipur on electric highway? Trial run begins
World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India
World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India
Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities
Audi India successfully installs over 100 EV chargers across 60 cities
World EV Day: Ola Electric shares glimpse of work happening on its electric car
World EV Day: Ola Electric shares glimpse of work happening on its electric car

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city