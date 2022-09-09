World EV Day: Most affordable EVs in India

The Tigor EV is currently one of the most affordable electric vehicles in India. Here is the list of the 5 most affordable EVs in India.

With rising fuel prices, people have started considering electric cars as their next primary vehicle. The sales figures of electric vehicles are continuously increasing for models such as Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. However, electric vehicles' price is significantly higher than their ICE-powered counterpart. Now, there are several electric vehicles on sale in India and they also belong to different segments because of which the price can get quite high. Here are the five most affordable electric vehicles in India.

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market right now. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The Tigor EV is currently the most affordable electric vehicle that a person can buy. It starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by Tata's Ziptron technology. The 26 kWh battery pack transfers the power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 75hp and 170Nm. The ARAI-certified range of the Tigor EV is 306 km.

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV is one of the best selling electric vehicles in India.

The Nexon EV was probably the first electric vehicle in India that was widely accepted by the public. It had the road presence, practicality, powerful electric motor and decent range. According to ARAI, the Nexon EV Prime has a driving range of 312 km from its 30.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor produces 129 hp and 245 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited to 120 kmph. The prices start at ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹17.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Max has more range and is more powerful than Nexon EV Prime.

The Nexon EV Max can be considered a long-range version of the Nexon EV Prime. It gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-certified driving range of 437 km. It produces 143 hp and 250 Nm but it also weighs 100 kgs more. The top speed of the Nexon EV Max is 137 kmph. There is also a faster 7.2 kW charger that is offered as an option. The price of Nexon EV Max starts at ₹17.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is the electric version of the MG Astor.

The next one on the list is the MG ZS EV which comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack that can deliver a 461 km of driving range according to ICAT. The motor is mounted on the front axle and it produces 176 hp and 280 Nm. It is offered in two variants, the prices of which are ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona Electric is due for a facelift in the Indian market. (Hyundai)

Hyundai was the first manufacturer to launch an electric vehicle in the IndianHyundai Kona Electric, Kona Electric, Hyundai market. It was the Kona Electric with claimed ARAI range of 452 km from its 39.2kWh battery pack. The permanent magnet synchronous motor produces 136hp and 395Nm of torque. Hyundai Kona Electric is priced between ₹23.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹24.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

