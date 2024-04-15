Where can you buy a Tesla car in India? EV giant starts hunt for showroom site

Tesla has reportedly started hunting for not just a site for its factory in India but is also learnt to be scouting for locations in New Delhi and Mumbai for its showrooms. Reuters has confirmed this after its report claimed that two sources have revealed the search for showroom locations are underway in the two major Indian cities.

Tesla is all set to make its India debut with CEO Elon Musk scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country later this month. While the company will bring in its electric vehicles (EVs) via the import route initially, it will also start local manufacturing once its India facility is built and ready for operation. It is expected that the Tesla Model 3 will be the first to touch down on Indian shores and the company has already started manufacturing the right-hand-drive version of the EV at its German plant.

For now, Tesla is planning to concentrate its efforts on the national capital of New Delhi and financial capital of Mumbai. Reuters reports that each of the showrooms here would be around 3,000 to 5,000 square feet and that sources have confirmed there will also be one service hub in each of the two cities in the initial phase.

Tesla is believed to be talks with several real-estate developers as it moves into top gear to sell its EVs in India. In keen focus are posh high-street areas as well as mall sites for the upcoming showrooms. The company also plans to have these facilities ready and operational by the end of the ongoing calendar year.

