What electric vehicles? This Kashmir-based Maths teacher builds solar car

The solar car is based on a Maruti Suzuki 800 hatchback that has been modified to some extent. Solar panels have been attached to various parts of the car.

With petrol prices soaring and electric vehicles being expensive and out of reach for many in the country, a Mathematics professor and engineer from Srinagar, J&K decided to take matters in his own hands. Bilal Ahmed has invented a full-fledged solar vehicle after spending around eleven years on research and development of the project, giving the Valley its first such car. Ahmed has been an automobile enthusiast all his life and this invention is a testimony of his passion.

From the looks of it, the solar car is based on a Maruti Suzuki 800 hatchback that has been modified to some extent. The most eye-catching change is the way the front doors of the vehicle open like falcon wings, something that is seen on Tesla Model X. With this, entry and exit from the vehicle will become easier and this also makes the vehicle look a bit fancy.

Solar panels have been placed on the front over the bonnet and on the doors of the solar electric Maruti 800. These can also be seen attached to the rear door and the rear windows of the vehicle. The car also has a charging point inside.

The vehicle features a red paint lettering that reads - Innovative car - which can be seen when the front door is fully open. The front vehicle number plate also features red lettering that reads - Innovative car. Other visible modifications can be seen on the wheel rims and the front grille.

Ahmed's ‘innovative’ solar electric car will run only on electrical energy generated by the monocrystalline solar panels. The solar panels used are designed in a way that they generate maximum electricity even with the less solar energy, another report stated.

Speaking to ANI about the muse behind this invention, Ahmed said that he wanted to create a car for the disabled but financial constraints became a hurdle. And then, the idea of a solar car intrigued him. "It's free energy...& petrol prices expected to rise in 10 yrs," he said.

