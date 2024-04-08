Watch: Mercedes-Benz EQG puts ice on fire, drifts on a frozen lake

Mercedes-Benz EQG is one of the most anticipated electric cars. The German luxury car marque has promised that the upcoming all-electric iteration of the G-Class is going to be a proper off-roader. Earlier this year, the automaker showcased the electric SUV's manoeuvrability at the CES 2024, by performing synchronised stationary tank turns. Now, the OEM has posted videos showing the SUV's prowess in drifting on a frozen lake.

Mercedes-Benz has released a new video showing its CEO Ola Kallenius demonstrating the capabilities of the electric G-Class at a winter testing centre in Sweden, where he tackles a slalom and skidpad. The EV remains composed despite all the snow and ice. The real action is shown on the skidpad, where the Mercedes-Benz CEO explains how the individual motors send power to all four wheels and vector the EQG to keep it under control when slip is detected. The automaker claims even despite significant oversteer, the SUV doesn't lose control.

Interestingly, through this video, Mercedes-Benz has revealed a few technical specifications of the upcoming EQG. It has a 32-degree approach angle and a 35-degree departure angle, which are slightly better than the current model. Also, the SUV comes with 249 mm of ground clearance, which is better than the ICE variant.

Last year in April, Mercedes-Benz claimed that the EQG would come with a revolutionary technology, capable of boosting its range by 20 per cent. The electric SUV with a quad motor layout, with each one powering one wheel would generate a humongous amount of power output. The SUV is expected to come promising more than 482 km range on a single charge, which would be possible due to the claimed battery technology. Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal many details about the specifications, but it has confirmed the EV will promise equally impressive and power-packed performance as the ICE variant.

