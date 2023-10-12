Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volvo C40 Recharge price hiked to 62.95 lakh

Volvo Car India has revised the price of its second fully electric car C40 Recharge to 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with immediate effect. The model has crossed bookings of 100 cars within the first month of launch and the carmaker is working to deliver these to the customers soon.

12 Oct 2023
The C40 Recharge is the first Volvo EV which has been developed from the ground up.
