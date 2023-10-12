Volvo C40 Recharge price hiked to 62.95 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Volvo Car India has revised the price of its second fully electric car C40 Recharge to 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with immediate effect. The model has crossed bookings of 100 cars within the first month of launch and the carmaker is working to deliver these to the customers soon.