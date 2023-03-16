Volkswagen working on a small EV, likely to launch in 2026 as ID.1. Details here

Volkswagen is working on a host of electric cars that will arrive by the end of this decade, including the ID. 2all concept derived model. But what's even more interesting is the German automaker is working on an even smaller EV, which would be slotted below the ID. 2all and possibly be named Volkswagen ID. 1. This small electric car is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime in 2026. Also, expect it to be priced below $21,000.

The car manufacturer has stated in an official release that it is working on an electric car priced below 20,000 euros, which will be different from the model derived from the ID. 2all concept. No wonder Volkswagen is pretty ambitious since no electric passenger car currently costs around $21,000 in Europe.

Originally, Volkswagen planned to launch an entry-level electric car at a price tag of around 25,000 euros. It was supposed to be christened ID. 1. However, with the ID. 2all EV concept revealed and its production-spec model ID.2 or ID. Golf to be priced around the same price bracket, the carmaker is now planning to keep the sticker price of its smallest EV even cheaper. As it appears, the entry-level Volkswagen ID. 1 EV is to come as a sister model to the Cupra UrbanRebel and yet-to-be-named Skoda model that the automobile group plans to build in Spain.

However, despite confirming the development of the smallest and cheapest entry-level EV, Volkswagen has not revealed any details of the car. But the carmaker claims that it will be one of the ten new or refreshed electric models that it will be launched by 2026. These include the facelifted Volkswagen ID.3, ID. Buzz LWB, ID.7 sedan, the model previewed by ID. 2all and a compact electric SUV, which would likely be named ID.3. This makes us assume the entry-level ID. 1 is to be launched in 2026.

The Volkswagen ID. 1 EV will be based on the same MEB Entry architecture that will underpin the ID. 2all. It will arrive as a front-wheel drive model. Expect it to come powered by the same 231 hp front-axle mounted motor paired with a 57 kWh battery pack, which is available in the ID. Life concept. This powertrain would allow the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in less than seven seconds and a range of 402 km on a single charge.

