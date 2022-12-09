Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen to build new electric SUV with over 700 kms range

German automaker Volkswagen is looking to build a new electric vehicle at its Wolfsburg plant, which will be based on the MEB+ platform. This architecture is an evolution of the all-electric MEB platform, and will help in expanding ranges and improve charging times of the vehicles, CarScoops reported. The highlight of the MEB+ platform will be its new batteries.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM
Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant (REUTERS)

By utilizing its own “unit cell" technology, the automaker claims that its vehicles will be able to go up to 700 km per charge. At the time of plugging them in when they need to be recharged, these vehicles will be able to charge at speeds of up to 200 kW.

The new model is said to complement the brand's ID.4 and ID.5 models. "This is how we intend to expand our market position further and give our customers the high-quality vehicles they expect from us," the company's CEO Thomas Schäfer told the publication.

Also Read : What is special about the Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition?

While Volkswagen is looking to introduce the MEB+ platform, it does not mean that the regular MEB platform is dead. The company intends to introduce 10 new electric models based on the platform by 2026, including an entry-level model. To prepare its Wolfsburg plant for producing electric vehicles, the company is looking to invest €460 million or $485 million. The plant will start producing vehicles based on the MEB platform in 2023.

The plant will first start producing the ID.3 hatchback in 2023, with full production expected in 2024. “Volkswagen stands for electromobility for everyone. And Wolfsburg will be part of this success story. The ID.3 ramp-up is the first important step towards the electrification of our main plant," Schäfer said.

The company also looks to build its Trinity vehicle project in Wolfsburg. The new technology will introduce a Volkswagen Group-wide platform that is supposed to offer charging speeds that are as fast as refueling, high levels of automation, the CEO added.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM IST
