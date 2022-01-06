Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric van teased ahead of March 9 debut

Volkswagen has teased the final production-spec version of the ID.Buzz concept. This model made its first appearance back in 2017. The company has now announced the debut date of the electric van which is set to break cover on March 9, 2022.

The official nameplate of the VW Bus is yet to be announced, but expect it to be rolled out as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus.

VW has posted a teaser image of the model covered in camouflage pattern and the teaser closely follows the scheme as previously witnessed on the ID.5 and related ID.4 back when these models were teased.

Needless to say, the final production-spec model looks radically different than the concept displayed earlier, but it closely aligns with details seen in spy shots of test vehicles seen a few months back. The final production-spec model will underpin the same MEB platform as ID.4 and ID.5.

(Also Read: This Volkswagen pick-up is re-worked to be a hardcore off-road demon)

The upcoming all-electric van will be available in three different variants. These will be passenger, ride pooling and ride-hailing variants, claims a report by AutoNews.

In the US market, the EV will get a four-seat configuration at the rear and will be offered as a ride-hailing model. Two of the rear seats will face forward, while two will face rear in this US-market-spec model.

(Also Read: Volkswagen electric campervan to be Ed Sheeran's ride on his European tour)

Volkswagen is focused to take its ID Buzz electric bus from concept vehicle towards mass production next year. It is likely to hit the international dealerships sometime in 2023, however, its India launch won't take place anytime soon.