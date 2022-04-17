Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark

Volkswagen MEB is the dedicated architecture for electric vehicles from the German automaker that is meant to underpin all the future EVs from the company. Also, the MEB architecture has been underpinning several current models as well. The automaker is now aiming to increase the range of the MEB architecture housed vehicles to 700 km, the car brand has revealed.

The move is expected to benefit not only the upcoming Volkswagen electric cars but the existing models as well. The existing Volkswagen electric cars such as ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and the new ID. Buzz could get the range update in form of a software update or through a future facelift as well.

The German premium car brand has revealed a chart showing its portfolio of MEB architecture based electric cars including the ID Life and Aero B. These electric cars are expected to launch by 2025. A long-wheelbase variant of the ID Buzz would receive the range update as well.

Not only range but the MEB architecture based electronic vehicles will also receive an increased charging speed, claimed Volkswagen. The automaker has said that the MEB platform based EVs will come with a charging speed of more than 200 kW. Currently, the quickest MEB platform-based electric vehicle is 125 kW. This means Volkswagen intends to almost double the charging speed in its future electric vehicles.

Apart from an upgraded range and improved charging speed, improved performance too is on the agenda. Volkswagen wants to drop the acceleration time of its electric cars that are based on MEB architecture to sub 5.5 seconds. Currently, the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX churns out 299 hp of peak power, which accelerates to 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The car brand plans to increase the power output to around 350 hp in order to reduce the acceleration time to 0.7 seconds.

