Volkswagen ID.7 final teaser offers a peek into its cabin, debut today

Volkswagen is all set to uncover its much anticipated electric sedan ID.7 on April 17. Right before the official debut, the German automaker released an online teaser that gives us a peek into the cabin of the Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan. The 15-second teaser video shows us what will be the features inside the cabin of the EV.

The teaser video begins with the door cards, which show the ID.7's ambient lighting that runs across the dashboard. The Harman Kardon-built audio system of the EV has been revealed as well through the teaser video. The video also shows the gear selector behind the steering wheel, which is similar to the Volkswagen ID.4's gear shifter.

The main attraction inside the cabin of the electric sedan is the massive infotainment screen that shows a wide range of information about the vehicle. The information displayed on the screen includes battery charge, seat ventilation/heating, along with navigation, among others. The ID.7 production model continues with the smart air vents that were first showcased at this year's CES. These, too, are showcased in the teaser video.

Among other features that were displayed in the Volkswagen ID.7's teaser video include the sunroof controls, the SOS button, the accelerator and the brake pedals with play and pause icons on them. The rest of the video shows wide-angle shots of the interior of the EV, showing the ID nomenclature on the backrests of the light-themed seats.

Volkswagen has been thriving to be the world's number one electric car brand in the coming years. The automaker has been already projected to beat Tesla to grab the top spot in the global electric car market. While the German auto giant has planned to launch a wide range of electric cars across different body style segments, the ID.7 sedan comes as one of the key one among them.

