HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Ev6 Rivaling Volkswagen Id.4 Electric Car To Launch In India Next Year

Kia EV6 rivaling Volkswagen ID.4 electric car to launch in India next year

Volkswagen will initiate the testing of ID.4 for the country around September.
By : Bloomberg
| Written By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2022, 01:46 PM
Volkswagen ID.4 will be introduced in India in 2023. 
Volkswagen ID.4 will be introduced in India in 2023. 
Volkswagen ID.4 will be introduced in India in 2023. 
Volkswagen ID.4 will be introduced in India in 2023. 

Volkswagen AG has confirmed to introduce its first electric car, ID.4, in the Indian market by 2023. The new model has already made its official debut in the global market and is now headed for India next year. It will be made available in the country in limited numbers, as per a Bloomberg report. 

 The German carmaker will initiate the testing of ID.4 for the country around September for any required adaptations as per the local weather conditions, Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen’s passenger cars division in India, said in an interview recently. Following the local testing, a limited number of cars will be imported into the country under the import rule which allows automakers to bring in up to 2,500 cars without the local homologation. Gupta also said that Volkswagen will also bring its global electric portfolio into the country within that limit to test the market. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus vs Skoda Slavia: Price structure compared)

While Gupta didn't reveal how many units of the ID.4 model will be imported into India, he did mention that it would like to make use of all the 2,500 units, however, the availability of vehicles is a concern worldwide as a direct result of the worsening chip shortage and other supply chain constraints. 

The company is gearing up to commence the local assembly of its electric vehicles in India within the next 5 years. Meanwhile, the brand is also keeping its options open to manufacturing its own batteries in the country. This move will all allow the automobile manufacturer to remain independent for its battery requirement upon external suppliers. 

(Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus first-drive review: The sedan your garage deserves)

The upcoming VW ID.4 will be launched as a direct rival to the Kia EV6 crossover which was recently introduced in India. Apart from that, it will also face heat from other battery-powered cars such as Volvo XC40 Recharge, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Jaguar I-Pace. 

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2022, 01:41 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen VW ID.4 ID 4 EV EV Mobility Electric Vehicles Volkswagen ID.4
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 influenced Puma sneaker can be yours at $127
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries
Tesla Model Y flies through the forest, driver escapes with minor injuries
Scooby-Doo fan? You can now stay overnight in its Mystery Machine camper van
Scooby-Doo fan? You can now stay overnight in its Mystery Machine camper van
BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike
BMW Motorrad India confirms ‘G 310 RR’ name for the upcoming bike
How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained
How regenerative braking work in electric vehicles: Explained

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city