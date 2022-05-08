Volkswagen ID.3 facelift slated to launch in 2023, GTX hot hatch on card

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatch will come equipped with an all-wheel-drive system just like the GTX badged performance SUVs from Volkswagen.

Volkswagen unveiled the ID.X as a conceptual hot hatch and hinted that it would bring an all-electric equivalent of the Golf R. Now, it has been reported that the German automobile giant is working on an ID.3 GTX, a pure electric performance hatchback that would hit the roads sometime in 2023.

Volkswagen spokesperson Martin Hube said that the GTX version of the ID.3 EV will join the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX upon arrival. These are going to form the all-electric performance car lineup for the automaker, reports Auto Express. The report quoted Hube saying that for the ID.3 facelift the automaker will get some very interesting details and it is convinced that customer's expectations for a bit more power, for all-wheel drive is there will be fulfilled through the upcoming ID.3 GTX.

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX hot hatch will come equipped with an all-wheel-drive system just like the GTX badged performance SUVs from Volkswagen. The Volkswagen ID.X concept hot hatch was showcased to the world claiming a 329 hp churning electric powertrain. However, the upcoming production model of Volkswagen ID.3 GTX will offer lesser power output.

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX hits 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds from a standstill position. Expect the ID.3 GTX to reach the same mark in less than six seconds timeframe, considering the fact that it will be significantly lightweight compared to the ID.5 GTX.

Despite the interest in electric vehicles increasing fast around the world, electric-powered performance-focused mass cars are still not within the reach of general consumers. Volkswagen's strategy to introduce ID.3 GTX would tap that segment. Also, being an all-electric hatchback with a focus on performance, it would be significantly cheaper compared to the other GTX badged ID electric cars from the German brand.

