HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Vietnam's Vinfast To Set Up Ev Battery Plant In India: Sources

Vietnam's VinFast to set up EV battery plant in India: Sources

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 03 Jan 2024, 17:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • According to sources, VinFast plans to establish its plant for batteries to power EVs in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
Vinfast
File photo of Vinfast VF9 electric vehicle on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show that was held in Qatar in 2023. (Bloomberg)
Vinfast
File photo of Vinfast VF9 electric vehicle on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show that was held in Qatar in 2023.

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to set up its first Indian manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The company will make batteries for EVs at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi, one of the sources said, adding that this is separate from its previously announced plans to assemble vehicles shipped in parts from Vietnam.

VinFast, which competes with carmakers such as Tesla and China's BYD, declined to comment. It said in a statement on Wednesday that it would reveal details of its plans at "an appropriate time".

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64kWh 160 Kmph 350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
69 kWh 170 Kmph 420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
25.58 Kwh 85 Kmph 280 km
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
17.3 kWh 100 Kmph 230 km
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

A spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2024, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: VinFast EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.