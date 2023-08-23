Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition series sold out in just 90 seconds

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ultraviolette Automotive has announced that all the 10 units of the recently launched F77 Space Edition sold out in just 90 seconds of opening of the booking window. The ultra-limited series is priced at ₹5.6 lakh (Ex-showroom) and has been made using aerospace grade aluminum.