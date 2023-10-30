Toyota's 1,200-km range solid-state battery could change EV game. Here's how

What if your electric vehicle has a more advanced battery offering nearly double the range and minimum charging time compared to regular EVs? While the answer could be a resounding yes, one would wonder what cost will be at stake for such a model. Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor is expected to come with an in-house developed solid-state battery that could potentially revolutionise EV business around the world. These batteries will be much lighter, more affordable and offer higher performance. Here is a look at what solid-state batteries are and how they could change the EV game in coming days.

Japanese auto giant Toyota recently announced that it is closer to reach a breakthrough in solid-state battery for EVs. The milestone could bring down the cost of EV batteries, which contribute more than half of what an electric car costs. The solid-state batteries, developed in-house byToyota Motor, is expected to offer range of up to 1,200 kms on a single charge, nearly double of what standard EVs offer. This would drastically bring down range anxiety among buyers and help in faster adoption of electric vehicles around the world. What's more is the reduced waiting time to recharge these EVs. Toyota claims the charging time could go down to around 10 minutes for EVs with its solid-state batteries.

What are solid-state batteries?

A solid-state battery is made up of a cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte. According to Toyota, solid-state batteries allow ‘faster movement of ions’ and a ‘greater tolerance of high voltages and temperatures’. These factors help such batteries more adept at faster charging and delivering higher performance with smaller size. Toyota used advanced technology to address shorter battery life. It says, the solid-state batteries are expected to offer 20 per cent increase in cruising range than EVs with lithium-ion batteries.

Solid-state batteries vs lithium-ion batteries

Compared to solid-state batteries, the lithium-ion batteries use liquid electrolyte. Some of the major downsides of lithium battery packs are that they are prone to damage, leakage and even catching fire. A lithium-ion battery typically consists of graphite electrode, metal oxide electrode and electrolyte of lithium salt.

Toyota's solid-state battery launch timeline

Toyota plans to introduce the high-performance solid-state battery in its EVs by 2028. Koji Sato, President at Toyota Motor, recently said, “I think the most important thing at the moment is to put out the solid-state batteries into the world and we will consider expansion in volume from there." These batteries are going to be manufactured at Toyota's Teiho facility located in Aichi prefecture in Japan. The carmaker has tied up with energy group Idemitsu Kosan to develop these batteries jointly.

