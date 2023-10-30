HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Toyota's Solid State Battery, Which Promises 1,200 Km Range, Could Change Ev Game. Here's How

Toyota's 1,200-km range solid-state battery could change EV game. Here's how

What if your electric vehicle has a more advanced battery offering nearly double the range and minimum charging time compared to regular EVs? While the answer could be a resounding yes, one would wonder what cost will be at stake for such a model. Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor is expected to come with an in-house developed solid-state battery that could potentially revolutionise EV business around the world. These batteries will be much lighter, more affordable and offer higher performance. Here is a look at what solid-state batteries are and how they could change the EV game in coming days.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota FT-Se
Toyota Motor plans to go big with EVs in coming days. The Japanese auto giant has been working on a solid-state battery for electric vehicles which it sees as a potential game-changer with nearly 1,200-km of range and charging time of around 10 minutes.
Toyota FT-Se
Toyota Motor plans to go big with EVs in coming days. The Japanese auto giant has been working on a solid-state battery for electric vehicles which it sees as a potential game-changer with nearly 1,200-km of range and charging time of around 10 minutes.

Japanese auto giant Toyota recently announced that it is closer to reach a breakthrough in solid-state battery for EVs. The milestone could bring down the cost of EV batteries, which contribute more than half of what an electric car costs. The solid-state batteries, developed in-house byToyota Motor, is expected to offer range of up to 1,200 kms on a single charge, nearly double of what standard EVs offer. This would drastically bring down range anxiety among buyers and help in faster adoption of electric vehicles around the world. What's more is the reduced waiting time to recharge these EVs. Toyota claims the charging time could go down to around 10 minutes for EVs with its solid-state batteries.

What are solid-state batteries?

A solid-state battery is made up of a cathode, anode, and solid electrolyte. According to Toyota, solid-state batteries allow ‘faster movement of ions’ and a ‘greater tolerance of high voltages and temperatures’. These factors help such batteries more adept at faster charging and delivering higher performance with smaller size. Toyota used advanced technology to address shorter battery life. It says, the solid-state batteries are expected to offer 20 per cent increase in cruising range than EVs with lithium-ion batteries.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakh* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Solid-state batteries vs lithium-ion batteries

Compared to solid-state batteries, the lithium-ion batteries use liquid electrolyte. Some of the major downsides of lithium battery packs are that they are prone to damage, leakage and even catching fire. A lithium-ion battery typically consists of graphite electrode, metal oxide electrode and electrolyte of lithium salt.

Toyota's solid-state battery launch timeline

Toyota plans to introduce the high-performance solid-state battery in its EVs by 2028. Koji Sato, President at Toyota Motor, recently said, “I think the most important thing at the moment is to put out the solid-state batteries into the world and we will consider expansion in volume from there." These batteries are going to be manufactured at Toyota's Teiho facility located in Aichi prefecture in Japan. The carmaker has tied up with energy group Idemitsu Kosan to develop these batteries jointly.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.