Toyota Wages Big War To Win Ev Contest In Europe, Plans Six New Models By 2026

Toyota determined to win EV war in Europe, plans six new models by 2026

Toyota may be the world's largest car company in terms of sales across the world but when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), there is much ground to be covered. And there is some degree of recognition of this within the Japanese car brand, perhaps indicated by plans of driving out as many as six all-electric cars in Europe by 2026.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM
Toyota bZ4X
File photo: The main thrust of Toyota EV plans is based on its bZ4X which will take on rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 among others.
Toyota expects its plans of launching six electric cars in Europe by 2026 will galvanise its prospects in the region and that these models alone would end up accounting for around 20 per cent of all new car sales here. In an official statement, the company informed that it is anticipating sales of over 2.50 lakh EVs each year in Europe by 2026. Overall, it expects to sell 15 lakh EV units per annum the world over.

It is regarded by many as a bold step forward, primarily because at present EVs only account for around one per cent of Toyota's overall global sales. The company sold 85 lakh cars in the first ten months of the ongoing year. But it has often also been charged with being too slow, much too cautious with its EV strategy and approach. At a time when many of its rivals are finding enough evidence of brisk business with an EV-only strategy in the times to come, the Japanese car company plans to also focus on hydrogen fuel-cell technology and hybrids. Its plans of manufacturing 3.5 million EVs per year from 2030 has been put under the spotlight as EV leader Tesla is looking at producing 20 million EVs by the same year in the future.

Toyota
Toyota SUV concept has been showcased to the world. Although not officially named, it is being touted as the fundamental model on which production versions would be based in the times to come.
ButToyota is hardly sitting idle. The company recently showcased its Urban SUV concept car that is essentially its version of the Suzuki evx concept that was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. This Toyota EV concept has no official name yet but is expected to lay the foundation for some of the future EVs planned by the brand.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota evx Tesla Toyota Electric vehicle EV Electric car

