HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Electric Cycle Has A 510 Km Range; Can Climb Everest, If You Dare

This electric cycle has a 510-km range; can climb Everest, if you dare

The R22 Everest gets a mammoth 3.26 kWh battery and has a top speed of 58 kmph. It may even outpace electric scooters and bikes but comes with quite the price tag.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM
Image of R22 Everest mountain bike courtesy Optibike.
Image of R22 Everest mountain bike courtesy Optibike.
Image of R22 Everest mountain bike courtesy Optibike.
Image of R22 Everest mountain bike courtesy Optibike.

Electric cycles are becoming more common than ever before and have a respectable role to play in the overall electric vehicle (EV) pace of adoption. But while an overwhelming majority of e-cycles have a limited range, the R22 Everest from Colorado-based Optbike can outlast most electric cars currently out and about on global roads.

If it wasn't already evident from its name, the R22 Everest is a mountain bike that is equipped with massive 3,260 Wh of lithium-ion cells and the battery pack is divided into two removable components. The 3.26 kWh battery, which weighs around 16 kilos, is significantly more capable than battery packs on ‘common’ e-cycles and larger than even battery packs on some very capable electric scooters and bikes.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Not just that, the R22 Everest has a top speed of 58 kmph and offers 190 Nm of torque. If going the distance, Optibike claims that the e-cycle can use electric power for up to 510 kms when a rider weighing around 72 kilos pedals at 24 kmph. And because it is designed for rugged terrain, the e-cycle claims it can climb 40 per cent grade while its carbon-fiber frame and swingarm, and long travel suspension make it robust yet comfortable in challenging conditions. The disc brakes ensure it also has enough stopping power.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The R22 Everest comes equipped with an LCD screen with backlight and shows information such has battery guage, speed, has two resettable trip odometers and a lifetime odometer.

Of course, all of this comes at quite the cost and the price tag attached to the R22 Everest is at $18,900 or approximately 15 lakh. The company says only a limited number of units have been made available.

Little wonder then that Optibike claims that if put to the test on the world's highest mountain, the R22 Everest would be able to make the climb. Just that there are no roads!

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Electric cycle e-cycle EV Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
'Half the cost of petrol': Nitin Gadkari outlines benefits of ethanol fuel
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latest Bond movie to go under the hammer
Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin from latest Bond movie to go under the hammer
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Jeep shutters China factory, points finger at 'rising political interference'
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Watch: This Toyota Hilux on six wheels is built for accepting extreme challenges
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal
Hindustan Motors, aiming to become EV maker, faces land trouble in West Bengal

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city