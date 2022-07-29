This electric cycle has a 510-km range; can climb Everest, if you dare

The R22 Everest gets a mammoth 3.26 kWh battery and has a top speed of 58 kmph. It may even outpace electric scooters and bikes but comes with quite the price tag.

Electric cycles are becoming more common than ever before and have a respectable role to play in the overall electric vehicle (EV) pace of adoption. But while an overwhelming majority of e-cycles have a limited range, the R22 Everest from Colorado-based Optbike can outlast most electric cars currently out and about on global roads.

If it wasn't already evident from its name, the R22 Everest is a mountain bike that is equipped with massive 3,260 Wh of lithium-ion cells and the battery pack is divided into two removable components. The 3.26 kWh battery, which weighs around 16 kilos, is significantly more capable than battery packs on ‘common’ e-cycles and larger than even battery packs on some very capable electric scooters and bikes.

Not just that, the R22 Everest has a top speed of 58 kmph and offers 190 Nm of torque. If going the distance, Optibike claims that the e-cycle can use electric power for up to 510 kms when a rider weighing around 72 kilos pedals at 24 kmph. And because it is designed for rugged terrain, the e-cycle claims it can climb 40 per cent grade while its carbon-fiber frame and swingarm, and long travel suspension make it robust yet comfortable in challenging conditions. The disc brakes ensure it also has enough stopping power.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The R22 Everest comes equipped with an LCD screen with backlight and shows information such has battery guage, speed, has two resettable trip odometers and a lifetime odometer.

Of course, all of this comes at quite the cost and the price tag attached to the R22 Everest is at $18,900 or approximately ₹15 lakh. The company says only a limited number of units have been made available.

Little wonder then that Optibike claims that if put to the test on the world's highest mountain, the R22 Everest would be able to make the climb. Just that there are no roads!

First Published Date: