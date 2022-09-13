Tesla's Giga Berlin aims for 5000 Model Ys a week by Q1 2023

Tesla claimed in June that it was building 1,000 vehicles every week at the Giga Berlin facility.

After reaching 1,000 units of weekly production for the Model Y electric crossover, Tesla is now aiming for 5,000 units of the car every week by the first quarter of 2023 at its Giga Berlin plant, claims a report by DPA. Tesla is targeting the milestone within around six months after the opening of the assembling plant in Europe.

Tesla claims that the ramp-up of production at the Giga Berlin plant in Brandenburg is advancing very well. However, it didn't reveal how many cars the plant is current manufacturing every week. Earlier, in June this year, Tesla claimed that it was building 1,000 vehicles every week at the Giga Berlin facility. Interestingly, Tesla claimed at the beginning of the plant's operation that the manufacturing facility has a total production capacity of 500,000 electric vehicles every year.

With the target of 5,000 Model Y every week by the first quarter of next year, Tesla would be able to see a substantial production hike, and it would allow the US auto major to boost deliveries even further in the European market, where the Model Y us currently he bestselling electric vehicle. This would also reduce pressure from the Tesla Giga Shanghai, which produces Model Y and Model 3 electric cars for the Chinese market and ships the EVs to different other markets as well.

With Giga Berlin increasing its production capacity, Giga Shanghai would be able to focus more on China, which is one of the most crucial markets for the US electric car manufacturer.

The strategy of increased production capacity comes as part of the bigger Tesla plan, as revealed by Elon Musk. Tesla CEO Musk previously hinted that the primary strategy of the automaker would significantly increase the production of cars in an attempt to reduce the waiting delivery time for the customers. Interestingly, Tesla China has significantly reduced waiting delivery time for select models in the country.

