Tesla touches a new milestone, Giga Texas produces 5,000 Model Y EVs every week

Tesla has achieved a new feat at its Giga Texas facility by reaching the weekly production milestone of 5,000 Model Y electric crossovers. The electric car manufacturer has officially confirmed via a tweet that the Austian-based production facility in the US is now producing 5,000 Tesla Model Y weekly, which translates to roughly 250,000 units annually. This comes at a time when the automaker has been boosting its production rate worldwide to increase market share in the global EV market and substantially reduce the company's infamous waiting period for popular models.

Teslarati has reported that the automaker has reached the milestone, and to celebrate that, the company used a unique 5k logo that features Tesla longhorns and Tesla's T within. This special logo was reportedly used in the jubilee Model Y car to celebrate the achievement of a 5,000-unit weekly production rate. This comes as a confidence booster for the automaker since the Tesla Giga Texas plant will also produce the Tesla Cybertruck pickup in the future.

Interestingly, the Tesla Giga Texas factory is following in the footsteps of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant, which reached the production rate of 5,000 Model Y per week previously on March 25 this year. It is evident that the automaker is quickly increasing its production pace, as the auto company reported achieving a 3,000-unit production rate in the middle of December last year and then reaching 4,000 units in early April this year.

Tesla Model Y has been one of the main revenue churners for the auto company since its inception. Besides the Tesla Model 3, this electric crossover fetches the maximum number of sales for the auto company. The Model Y is produced at Giga Texas alongside the Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai.

