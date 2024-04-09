Tesla electric cars coming to India. Elon Musk spills the beans on timeline

The biggest news in the Indian automotive space in the last few days was that Tesla is scouting locations for its India manufacturing facility. Three states of the country, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reportedly on the radar of the electric car giant. We have also reported earlier that, Tesla has already started production of cars in a limited number for the Indian market at its Gigafactory in Berlin. Also, previously Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt Ltd leased office space in Pune, marking its first official presence in India.