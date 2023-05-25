Tesla Cybertruck wasn't an easy EV to design. Here's what Elon Musk says

As Tesla Cybertruck is slowly inching towards its much-awaited production, the interest around it is increasing. The Cybertruck is not only the EV company's most ambitious project to date, but it is also one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in his latest comment about the upcoming Cybertruck, has said that it was not only tough to design but even harder to build.

Responding to a Twitter user, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that designing the electric pickup truck was not an easy task. He also said that building the EV was even harder than designing it. Speaking of Tesla Cybertruck's design, the EV grabbed the whole world's attention for the very first time when it first broke cover in 2019. Since then, multiple prototypes of the EV have been spotted in testing, but the radically aggressive basic design of the EV remains the same as the first concept.

Also Read : Tesla becomes world's most valuable automotive brand, witnesses 44% growth

After many delays and multiple production postponements, the EV is finally slated to enter production in September later this year at the automaker's Giga Texas plant in Austin. Speaking about that, Elon Musk has said that it will be a great car once it rolls out of the plant.

Tesla CEO said that he expects the Cybertruck to sell between 250,000 and 500,000 units every year, once it enters full-fledged production in 2024 after starting a limited production run later this year. "I'd say a quarter million a year is a reasonable guess and it might be 500,000, I don't know. We'll make as many as people want and can afford. It's going to be hard to make the cost affordable because it is a new car, new manufacturing method, so in the grand scheme of things relative to the production rate of all the other cars we make, it will be small. But still very cool," said Musk. This was quite an ambitious target though.

Interestingly, despite so many delays, the Cybertruck has not lost its charm among interested consumers. It is claimed to have fetched more than two million bookings so far, which is phenomenal for a car that is yet to enter production. Despite the company receiving flak for delaying the project so much, Musk has already been optimistic about it. He has said that he will use the CYbertruck as his daily driver and was even seen driving the EV recently, what appeared to be the latest development prototype. That particular prototype was even fitted with a roof rack that also doubled as a tool rack.

First Published Date: