How to book MG Comet EV online in three easy steps

MG Motor has opened bookings for the Comet EV from May 15
One can reserve the latest electric car in India for as less as ₹11,000
Booking of the Comet EV can be done online through MG Motor's official website
One needs to login to MG Motor's website to first pick the variant of choice
One can also choose the colour of the Comet EV, which is currently available in five options
Once variants and colours are picked, one needs to pay the booking amount online
MG has launched the Comet EV in three variants at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh
The price is introductory and will be reserved for the first 5,000 buyers
MG will start deliveries of the Comet EV from May 22 in a phased manner