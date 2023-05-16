How to book MG Comet EV online in three easy steps

May 16, 2023

MG Motor has opened bookings for the Comet EV from May 15

One can reserve the latest electric car in India for as less as 11,000

Booking of the Comet EV can be done online through MG Motor's official website

One needs to login to MG Motor's website to first pick the variant of choice

One can also choose the colour of the Comet EV, which is currently available in five options

Once variants and colours are picked, one needs to pay the booking amount online

MG has launched the Comet EV in three variants at a starting price of 7.98 lakh

The price is introductory and will be reserved for the first 5,000 buyers

MG will start deliveries of the Comet EV from May 22 in a phased manner
