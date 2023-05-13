HT Auto
Tata Punch EV spotted testing for the first time, gives a glimpse at the interior

Tata Motors has been aggressively expanding its electric portfolio and the company is expected to bring more electric models - either all-new or based on existing offerings. One of these electric cars could be the Tata Punch EV that has been spotted testing for the first time. The electric derivative of the micro SUV was spotted on a flatbed recently in a fully camouflaged avatar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2023, 15:37 PM
The Tata Punch EV test mule was spotted for the first time and shows subtle changes over the petrol-powered version (Instagram/Photulogy)
The camouflaged Tata Punch EV gives away little about any cosmetic changes that we can expect on the electrified version when compared to the petrol-powered model. That said, Tata is expected to add plenty of blue accents and aero wheels, as seen on the Tiago and Tigor EV, which will denote its electric nature. A charging port will replace the fuel tank lid, albeit it will be located in the same spot.

Also Read : Tata Punch SUV hits key production milestone of 2 lakh units. Full timeline

The test mule gets a rear disc brake which is not offered on the petrol version of the Tata Punch micro SUV
There are notable differences too though. The Punch EV test mule gets rear disc brakes, which are otherwise drum brakes on the petrol Punch. The images also give a glimpse of the cabin getting a rotary dial and an electronic parking brake. We also expect to see features like auto hold, wireless charging and more on the electric model.

The dashboard layout remains the same including the older Harman 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit has aged even on the regular Punch and we would like to see the newer and larger unit that made its debut on the Harrier and Safari recently and will eventually trickle down to the newer Tata cars. The model will also come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel and premium upholstery.

The cabin shows the same 7-inch touchscreen unit being carried over but there's a rotary dial hinting at an electronic parking brake as well
There’s no word on the powertrain on the Tata Punch EV but the model could share the same with the Tiago EV. Tata could offer only the high-powered version with the PMS motor belting out 74 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. The model would also come with at least two driving modes - City and Sport. The automaker could also carry forward the 24 kWh battery pack promising around 300 km (claimed) on a single charge. The Tiago EV offers a claimed range of 315 km (MIDC cycle) with the same battery.

Also Read : Citroen E-C3 launched in India, more expensive than Tata Tiago EV. Check prices

The Tata Punch EV will enter a segment that already has the Citroën E-C3 on sale. The latter is priced between 11.50 lakh and 12.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and Tata would want to match the same or undercut the latter. This should make for an interesting comparison between the two with both models offering the goodness of SUV styling and the ease of electric mobility. The Tata Punch EV does not have an official launch timeline yet but the automaker could bring the model by the end of this year or sometime next year. Tata also has the Harrier EV in the pipeline along with the production version of the Curvv EV.

First Published Date: 13 May 2023, 15:37 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Punch EV Tata Punch Tata Motors Tata cars Tata Motors electric
