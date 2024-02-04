Tesla Cybertruck hit with a recall, reason behind it will leave you surprised

HT Auto
The Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck is among nearly 22 lakh Tesla cars recalled over dashboard warning lights with font sizes that are too small.

Tesla has recalled about 22 lakh electric cars across different models over warning light and font visibility issues. The EV manufacturer reportedly recalled the vehicles including the Cybertruck over dashboard warning lights with font sizes that are too small for the users to view and understand, reveals an official statement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects a total of 2,193,869 units of Tesla cars, which means roughly every Tesla electric vehicle ever sold in the US is covered in this recall campaign. The statement by NHTSA reveals that the Model S sold between 2012 and 2023, Model 3 sold between 2017 and 2023, Model Y sold between 2019 and 2024, and Model X sold between 2016 and 2024 are covered in this recall program, while the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck too is affected by the campaign.

The official NHTSA statement reads that an incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel of the affected Tesla cars for the brake, park and antilock brake system warning lights. "As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems and 135, Light Vehicle Brake Systems," reads the statement.

Tesla cars use fully digital screens instead of the conventional analogue gauge-equipped instrument clusters. The affected Tesla owners won't have to bring their cars to repair shops to get their vehicles fixed. Instead, Tesla has already started releasing an over-the-air (OTA) update to resolve the undersized warning lights across its electric cars.

Interestingly, this recall campaign is strange for a couple of reasons. Tesla has been selling its cars for long and the cars affected by the recall have been sold from as far back as 2012. It is strange how the automaker didn't realize this error for the last 14 years. Also, it is equally strange, how NHTSA didn't notice this in all these years.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2024, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Model S Model 3 Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car Model S Model Y Model 3 Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S

