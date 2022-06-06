Tesla Cybertruck gets crazy camper, costs a whopping $24,000

Tesla Cybertruck is yet to hit showrooms but that is not barring the enthusiasts to imagine how they would modify this electric pickup truck. A camper mod has surfaced online showing how it can transform the Cybertruck into a crazy camper van, meant for outdoor adventures with an all-electric powertrain. Priced at a whopping $24,000, this comes as a wedge that when laid on top of the truck, visually transforms the rear profile of the vehicle into a box. This comes in three different styles, and each of them perfectly matches the rest of the body, especially the most daring part of the Cybertruck, which is its roof.

As the modifier claims, once erected via pneumatic struts, the built-in steps allow easy access inside the camper, where it is equipped with a detachable fold-down bed. This bed can be turned into a sofa with an adjustable backrest. Other features inside the camper include a small sink, multiple storage spaces, USB charging points, a built-in exhaust to vent out the moisture, four electrical outlets, integration illumination, keyless entry for the rear hatch etc. The camper comes equipped with solar panels that get the required energy for the equipment inside.

It also comes with an available fully-equipped kitchen, combined shower and toilet, electric blanket, thermal padded flooring and even a built-in movie projector.

While the camper looks absolutely practical and appealing for the adventure seekers, the company is yet to mention when its production will commence. However, with Tesla aiming to launch the Cybertruck next year, expect the camper to enter into production sometime around that only.

Interestingly, this is not the first Cybertruck camping mod on the market. Previously as well, several other companies introduced their respective camper mods for the upcoming electric pickup truck.

