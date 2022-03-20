Tesla can make a fully autonomous car, 34% people believe so: Study

Tesla is one of the frontrunners when it comes to working on self-driving technology.

Tesla can make a fully autonomous car, trusts 34 per cent of people, reveals a study by AutoPacific. The study reveals that Tesla is the most trusted brand in terms of capability to make a fully self-driving car. The study was conducted on 600 licensed drivers across the US.

The respondents were ranged in age from 18 to 91 years old with a median age of 43.

(Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in Autopilot crash lawsuit)

Tesla is followed by Toyota with 19 per cent of people trusting the Japanese carmaker can build a fully autonomous car. Around 18 per cent of respondents believe German luxury car major BMW has the capability to make fully self-driving cars. Chevrolet and Ford round out the top five with 16 per cent and 14 per cent of respondents trusting them, respectively.

Interestingly, the sixth position is held by no automaker, but a technology giant - Apple. It is also the only tech company that has been entrusted by respondents with the capability of making a fully autonomous car. 13 per cent of people believe that Apple can make a fully self-driving car. The tech firm has even beaten legacy auto manufacturers like Honda, Audi, Subaru and Cadillac.

The study claims that 22 per cent of young consumers aged between 30-39 want autonomous vehicles as soon as possible. However, older consumers are not that excited about self-driving vehicles.

Self-driving is one of the key automotive technologies that the global auto industry has been working upon for quite some time. Tesla is among the front runners when it comes to developing autonomous driving tech. The US auto major already offers its Autopilot system in electric cars, which is a semi-autonomous driver-assist system. Apart from that, Tesla is also working on fully self-driving technology, christened as FSD. Currently, the FSD is in the development phase and it was rolled out as a Beta version as well.

First Published Date: