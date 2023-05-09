Diesel cars to be banned in India? Reasons why you should be worried

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 09, 2023

A central panel has suggested ban on diesel vehicles in India by 2027

According to the energy transition panel, diesel cars should be banned to reduce carbon emission

The panel recommended to switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles in cities with more than a million people

Diesel accounts for about 80 per cent of fuel used in the transport sector

The panel has also suggested that diesel buses for city transport should not be added from 2024 onwards

The panel also suggested that by 2030, no city buses should be added which are not electric

According to the new scrappage policy, all diesel vehicles should undergo fitness test to renew registration

In Delhi, NGT has put a ban on diesel cars that are more than 10 years old

It remains to be seen if the petroleum ministry will seek cabinet approval to implement the recommendations
