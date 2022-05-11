Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Range, price and what else is different

Tata Nexon EV Max comes equipped with a 30 per cent bigger battery pack that ensures more power and torque for the EV along with increased range and improved acceleration.

Tata Nexon EV Max has been finally launched today promising more power and range compared to the standard Nexon EV. With this, Tata Motors has increased the appeal of the compact electric SUV that has established itself as the bestselling electric car in India. Tata Nexon EV Max comes visually identical to the standard Nexon EV. However, there are significant differences between the two variants of Nexon EV.

(Also read: Tata Nexon EV Max launched at ₹17.74 lakh with range promise of 437 kms)

Here are the key differences that make Tata Nexon EV Max distinctive compared to the standard Tata Nexon EV.

Range

The major difference between the two versions of the Tata Nexon EV is the range. While the newly introduced Nexon EV Max offers 437 km range on a single charge, the standard Tata Nexon EV is capable of running up to 312 km on a fully charged battery, as per ARAI ratings.

Battery

Tata Nexon EV Max gets power from a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that is paired with a larger 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The standard Nexon EV comes powered by a 30.2 kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack. Clearly, the Nexon EV Max's battery pack is considerably larger than the Nexon EV's battery pack. The automaker itself claims that Nexon EV Max comes with a 30 per cent bigger battery pack compared to its lower range sibling.

Power

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes promising 141 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The standard Tata Nexon EV on the other hand is capable of pumping out 127 bhp of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque.

Performance

The Tata Nexon EV Max is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in less than 9 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 140 kmph. The standard Tata Nexon EV on the other hand is capable of reaching the 100 kmph mark from a standstill position in 9.9 seconds.

First Published Date: