Tata Nexon EV facelift to make debut tomorrow: Key changes expected

Tata Motors is all set to take the covers off the facelift version of its best-selling electric car Nexon EV tomorrow, September 7. The carmaker has teased the upcoming 2023 Nexon EV through several teaser videos leading up to the official unveiling. The new Nexon EV, like its ICE avatar which received a facelift last week, will have several influences from the Curvv Concept vehicle showcased by Tata Motors earlier. Here is a quick look at what to expect from the new Nexon electric SUV.

The video teasers of the 2023 Nexon EV offers glimpse at the electric SUV in its new avatar and reveals certain changes on the outside. The unit teased comes with a new exterior colour called Pure Gray. The new Nexon EV will come with a heavily updated front face which will have a new set of LED DRLs with sequential signature. It will be connected by an LED bar across the width of the bonnet. The LED headlight units are also updated as well as the closed grille with Tata Motors logo at the centre.

The Nexon EV facelift will also have its LED taillight units updated in similar lines with the headlight and DRL bar. The taillights will get similar sequential pattern like the Nexon facelift SUV. The LED bar extends across the width of the electric car with the Tata Motors logo embossed in the middle. Expect Tata's .ev badging to show its electric credentials. The Nexon EV facelift will also get a redesigned set of alloy wheels and roof rails finished in chrome.

The new Nexon EV will also get several changes inside the cabin. These may include the same 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen unit that was earlier offered with the Max Dark Edition. Expect the new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-based mounted control and a backlit panel to make its way into the electric SUV, borrowed from its new ICE avatar.

Tata Motors is unlikely to change the size of the battery or the electric motor that currently powers the Nexon EV models. The carmaker is likely to continue with the two choice of battery packs. The 30.2kWh unit offers a range of 312 kms on a single charge while the larger 40.5kWh unit offers up to 453 kms without the need to plug it in for recharge.

