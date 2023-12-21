Tata Motors inaugurates EV-only showroom in Gurugram. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata Motors has inaugurated its first EV-only dealership in Gurugram. The dealership will open for the general public on 7th January and it is located on Sohna Road. The manufacturer says that they will expand the network to 2-3 more cities where they sell the most number of electric vehicles.