Tata Motors inaugurates EV-only showroom in Gurugram. Check details

Tata Motors has inaugurated its first EV-only dealership in Gurugram. The dealership will open for the general public on 7th January and it is located on Sohna Road. The manufacturer says that they will expand the network to 2-3 more cities where they sell the most number of electric vehicles.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Dec 2023, 15:30 PM
The new EV-only dealership is located on Sohna Road, Gurugram and will be operational from 7th January.
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2023, 15:22 PM IST
