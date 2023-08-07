HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Looking To Have Separate Sales Infra For Its Ev Portfolio

Tata Motors looking to have separate sales infra for its EV portfolio

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors is looking to expand its sales outlets across the country, especially Tier II and Tier III cities in view of the rising demand for its electric models. It is looking to have separate sales infrastructure and service centres for its EV portfolio going ahead. In the first quarter, the company sold around 19,000 electric vehicle units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

The company's Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra, in an analyst call, noted that EV adoption is growing beyond the top 20 cities in the country. He attributed this to the launch of the Tiago EV which has led to a shift in terms of micro markets. "With the bias now moving to other parts of the country...that's a good sign in terms of how the EV sales will grow from here," he said.

Also Read : Check out the new Tata Punch iCNG

Chandra noted that more than 49 per cent of the Tiago EV sales were now coming in from other than the top 20 cities. "And going forward, we also want to separate ICE as well as the EV showrooms, as and when we see the volumes in certain cities, which go to a certain level where the separate channel becomes viable," he said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
₹ 8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

He added that production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Tiago EV and reduction in battery cell prices will further play a part in the overall growth of the EV segment. "The cell prices are recovering to the levels where it was in H1 and the impacts should start, being felt from this quarter itself...PLI is going to be a big addition to the margin, and we are confident that we are adhering to all the requirements for the eligibility as has been laid down by the ministry (of heavy industries)," he said.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2023, 11:32 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tata Motors electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.