Tata Harrier all-wheel drive electric SUV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors on Wednesday unleased its electric might on Wednesday at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. It showcased the electric version of the Harrier SUV alongside Sierra EV, Avinya EV concept and electric versions of some of its commercial vehicles. With the, the company aims for EV contribution in its portfolio to increase to 25% in five years and reach 50% by 2030.

The electric SUV combines Tata Motors' Gen 2 EV and Omega architecture derived from the Land Rover D8. The Harrier EV five-seater has been developed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. The production intended concept electric SUV gets features such as dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive, cloud connected telematics and over-the-air updates.

Also Read : Catch all the highlights from Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 here

Tata Motors says that with its electric might, it is driving towards a greener future mandate which demands an urgent collaborative action to reduce carbon emission. “With an aim to attain net zero emission by 2040, we are spearheading this mission on the back of our three-gen EV architecture strategy," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

With Tiago EV, Tata Motors disrupted the market by making EVs more accessible. Last year, it reached a milestone of delivering 50,000 electric vehicles across the country. Today, it unveiled battery-powered products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture with the Avinya, Harrier EV and Sierra EV.

Apart from the electric concepts, Tata Motors also displayed its ICE lineup with new age personal mobility solutions powered by smarter and safer technologies. It unveiled design innovations in CNG that will disrupt established norms. It also unveiled the Concept Curvv in its ICE avatar.

First Published Date: