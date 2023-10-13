Updated Tata Harrier SUV all set for India launch. Check what's new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Oct 13, 2023

The facelift Tata Harrier receives major updates to its exterior design as well as cabin layout and features

First launched in 2019, this is the first crucial update to the Harrier

The Harrier now gets sequential DRLs with an end-to-end connected light on the face

The housing for the projector head lamps and fog lamps have been redesigned too, and so has the grille

The SUV stands on 18-inch wheels with new alloy design. The Dark edition of the Harrier, however, will come with 19-inch wheels

The rear too gets a connected LED tail lamp

Step inside and the Harrier now gets personalised interiors

The steering wheel has been updated and now comes with the illuminated Tata logo

The feature list includes wireless phone charging, 12.3-inch main display screen, voice-activated sunroof, two-zone climate control and more...
Bookings for the 2023 Harrier is currently open & price launch is on October 17. For more on the new Harrier...
Click Here