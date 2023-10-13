Updated Tata Harrier SUV all set for India launch. Check what's new

The facelift Tata Harrier receives major updates to its exterior design as well as cabin layout and features
First launched in 2019, this is the first crucial update to the Harrier
The Harrier now gets sequential DRLs with an end-to-end connected light on the face
The housing for the projector head lamps and fog lamps have been redesigned too, and so has the grille
The SUV stands on 18-inch wheels with new alloy design. The Dark edition of the Harrier, however, will come with 19-inch wheels
The rear too gets a connected LED tail lamp
Step inside and the Harrier now gets personalised interiors
The steering wheel has been updated and now comes with the illuminated Tata logo
The feature list includes wireless phone charging, 12.3-inch main display screen, voice-activated sunroof, two-zone climate control and more...