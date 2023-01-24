Specs of Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV leaked online: Report

Showcased in concept form at the recently-concluded Auto Expo 2023, Kia EV9 is one of the most-eagerly awaited electric vehicles (EVs) anywhere in the world. While its production form may be quite some distance away from Indian shores, it is prepping for a launch in the US and some key specs reportedly got leaked too.

Electrek reported that many Kia owners were sent a survey which listed out five trims of the production version of Kia EV9, asking the owners which of these they would prefer if they would eventually look to buy the electric SUV. As per the trims listed, the base carried a price tag of $56,000 or approximately ₹46 lakh. It will have 200 hp and offer 338 Nm of torque, and a range of around 350 kms. The top-of-the-line Kia EV6 will cost $73,000 or approximately ₹60 lakh and offer a range of around 386 kms with 400 hp and 652 Nm of torque. It will also stand on 21-inch alloy wheels while the lower trims will move on either 19 or 20-inch wheels, depending on the trim.

The top trim of Kia EV9 will also be significantly quicker with a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds. The other trims have a 0 to 100 kmph of anywhere between six seconds and 8.9 seconds.

Now all of these figures have not yet been officially announced or confirmed by Kia but if true, it could make the EV9 a scrumptious offering. It will go up against the likes of Mercedes EQB which has a near similar price tag but isn't powerful. The official launch of Kia EV9 in the US market is scheduled for some point late 2022.

